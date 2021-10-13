CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama, NY

Hochul vetoes Panama fine forgiveness legislation

Observer
 6 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul hadn’t vetoed much legislation since taking office in late August. Her veto pen finally came out last week — and her hot-button issue was state fines to school districts. Hochul vetoed nine separate bills forgiving various state Education Department fines to school districts, including legislation that has now passed the state Legislature the past four years forgiving the remainder of Panama Central School’s original $4.9 fine for a late building project cost report.

