Becker seeks re-election as highway superintendent

PORTLAND — Kenneth Becker is seeking re-election for the town Highway Superintendent. He has been endorsed by the Republican, Democratic and Conservative Parties. Ken has been the Highway Superintendent for the past four years, and a Highway employee for 20 years. Along with being a heavy equipment operator, mechanic, and labor for the Town. Ken is a 1989 graduate of Brocton Central School. He is a support member of the American Legion J.W. Dill Post 434, Cornell Co-Operate Extension, and the Antique Equipment Association.