London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO