Midland, TX

Rattlesnake season, what experts are saying about these venomous reptiles

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – March through October is rattlesnake season according to scientist Michael Nickell, Naturalist and Scientist with the Sibley Nature Center and he says that people are likely seeing more rattlesnakes slithering around as a result of the sudden temperature changes.

According to research at the center Rattlesnakes sense vibrations. With all of the new construction happening in Midland, people who live in the area can expect to see more of these reptiles.

“This is their habitat right here and humans are moving in and building upon it,” says Nickell

Nickells advises people to contact resources like animal control if they ever come in contact with a Rattlesnake.

“I would not recommend trying to catch it or kill it but instead call animal control..somebody who is a professional at doing this sort of thing,” says Nickell

Marie Ridenour
6d ago

I honestly don't care what others think but I live in Midland..At Hill Crest Manner and I went to turn my light on top of stove and I heard a heard a rattling noise and they do sense heat also and it was not the Somme denser on top my stove either as they went they shook today when the wind blew...I have a friend who heard it as well....Trust me I know a rattle when I hear it..

