CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Real ID deadline extended to 2023

By Jake Zane
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new date for the Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3rd, 2023. The Department of Transportation Driver’s License Division Director Brad Schaffer said: “The pandemic has impacted some states’ ability to issue Real ID compliant driver’s license and identification cards. Unfortunately, it did not impact our ability as we stayed open throughout the pandemic. And our number one top priority is protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities.”

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Identification Cards#Kfyr#The Department Of#Dot

Comments / 0

Community Policy