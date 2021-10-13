Real ID deadline extended to 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new date for the Real ID deadline has been extended to May 3rd, 2023. The Department of Transportation Driver’s License Division Director Brad Schaffer said: “The pandemic has impacted some states’ ability to issue Real ID compliant driver’s license and identification cards. Unfortunately, it did not impact our ability as we stayed open throughout the pandemic. And our number one top priority is protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities.”