President Joe Biden's administration faces crises of its own making at the southern border, at the nation’s ports, in Afghanistan, with inflation, and in public health. That’s a lot. Making them worse is the tendency (amounting to an instinct) of top officials to disappear at the first sign of trouble and blame other people. As battle is joined (literally, not just metaphorically, in Afghanistan), they do not march to the sound of the guns but scuttle away. They are utterly unsuited to the jobs they occupy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 HOURS AGO