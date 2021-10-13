Lees-McRae College sports roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor Barrineau (Iron Station, N.C. / East Lincoln) and Ivy Cagno (Burlington, N.C. / Southern Alamance) each scored their second goals on the season, while Mallory Roughton (Nashville, N.C. / Nash Central) made four saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season, to lead the Lees-McRae women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over host Francis Marion, as the Bobcats clinch their first five-game winning streak since 2013 and match the program’s best start to a season since 2011.