CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European stocks close higher as strong earnings boost sentiment; tech up 2.7%

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC, Holly Ellyatt, @HollyEllyatt
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as strong earnings offset concerns about global growth and inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.7%, having started the session in the red. Tech stocks bounced 2.6% to lead gains, while banks fell 1.6%. Investors in Europe were digesting the latest...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#European Stocks#French#Spie#Engie#Pan European#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Jpmorgan Chase#Delta Air Lines#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#Wells Fargo#Citigroup#Cnbc#Chinese
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher as investors waited Tuesday for U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the past quarter's surge in coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Digs Into Bank Earnings, Says This Stock Still Has Some Issues

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the upbeat third-quarter earnings released last week from big banks have changed the tone of the stock market, which has recently seen some sharp volatility. Although Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) numbers came in better than expected, the quarter still had “some...
STOCKS
CNBC

Fintech firm N26 is now worth more than Germany’s second-largest bank

LONDON — German digital bank N26 said on Tuesday it has raised $900 million in a new funding round that values the firm at $9 billion. That's nearly three times N26's valuation in its last private fundraising round and means it's now worth slightly more than Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest listed lender. Frankfurt-listed Commerzbank has a market cap of 7.6 billion euros ($8.8 billion).
BUSINESS
q957.com

European stocks inch up as tech gains offset losses in Ericsson

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Tuesday as technology shares rose, mirroring overnight gains in their Wall Street peers and offsetting losses in Sweden’s Ericsson and healthcare companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0708 GMT, with technology stocks up 0.7%. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell 3% as...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy