Sarasota, FL

Omeza Appoints New Director of Sales - East Region

By Olivia Liang
srqmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Sarasota-based Omeza, LLC announced that James “Jim” McSweeney is joining the company in the role of Director of Sales – East Region effective October 11, 2021. Mr. McSweeney has worked for 3M/KCI since 2018 and currently holds the position of Director Corporate Accounts. In his new role, Mr. McSweeney will be central to Omeza’s strategy of wound healing delivered simply and completely to restore patient quality of life. Omeza recently received 510(k) approval of its lead drug-device combination product, Omeza® Collagen Matrix, and FDA clearance to go to market. Company Founder and CEO Tom Gardner, commented, “Jim brings significant expertise into this new, critical role for our organization. His extensive experience in chronic wound care, ability to drive sales organizations, and depth of knowledge about customer requirements will be valuable in the commercial launch of our lead Rx only Omeza® Collagen Matrix as well as our 2 OTC drugs, Omeza® Lidocaine Lavage and Omeza® Skin Protectant.”

srqmagazine.com

