Bizzari: Carefully analyze candidates for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge

In the November 2021 election cycle, Cayuga County residents will cast a vote for a Surrogate Court Judge that serves a 10 year term. The election fills the current seat that will be vacated by the Hon. Mark Fandrich who retires at the end of the year. Judge Fandrich has been a fair, thoughtful, careful and reasoned jurist in Surrogate/Family Court proceedings. He’s served his community honorably and deserves a long and healthy retirement.