Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR ELLIS...NORTHWESTERN WOODS...HARPER AND WESTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1132 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Acres to near Rosston to near Follett, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodward, Shattuck, Laverne, Buffalo, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, May, Rosston, Selman, Harmon, Tangier and Catesby. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH