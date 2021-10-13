2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon Embark On A Secretive Mission In “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” Poster

Okay, there is no way to soft pedal this but HOMG is upcoming sageuk drama Inspector Joy (Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi) going to be a laugh riot likely for the wrong reasons. The latest released stills of male lead Taecyeon is like a lesson for what NOT TO DO in a sageuk. He’s basically doing a Stephen Chow comedy in sageuk form, which is fine is said sageuk is going that route. I don’t quite think so since K-drama sageuks can be funny and comedic but never fully cross the line into 100% slapstick. Taec’s expressions above are also just Taec being himself lol, I can’t even see any acting other than he’s trying to act. To be honest he had moments of nailing it in Vincenzo but overall the drama momentum helped smooth over his gaps. Here he’s the male lead and I’m nervous/excited to see the result whether good/bad/uproariously entertaining.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO