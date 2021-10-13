2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon Embark On A Secretive Mission In “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” Poster
TvN’s upcoming drama “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” released a new poster!. “Royal Secret Inspector Joy” is a new historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a royal secret inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon will star as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.www.soompi.com
