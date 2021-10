The Presentation College men’s basketball team’s primary task entering the 2021-22 season is figuring out how to mold together with all of the new faces. Starting with the hiring of head coach Stan Holt in the summer, Presentation brings on nine new players to join the eight returners, including a signing class of five freshmen that is led by Leola/Frederick standout Isaac Sumption. Sumption joins PC after scoring 1,198 career points with the Titans.

