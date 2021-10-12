CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Dominion performs ‘I Was On A Boat That Day’ from new album

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singing group Old Dominion recently released their new album, “Time, Tequila and Therapy.” They’re on TODAY sharing the backstory behind the album name and they perform their song “I Was On A Boat That Day.”Oct. 12, 2021.

