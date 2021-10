Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier has a new single, "New Moon," that's out today via Duophonic Super 45s / Drag City. Laetitia says the song is about "The nature of trauma - by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually. By not avoiding these feelings, it's a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing." The song has a sweeping feel while staying within the drony/jazzy sonic universe you associate with Sadier.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO