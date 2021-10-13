CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

SHULTZ: Legislators must take action on OTB corruption

Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago I published a column about the corruption scandal at Western Region Off-Track Betting (OTB). This included new evidence uncovered in an audit by the New York State Comptroller. It is a story about people who occupy highly-paid public positions giving themselves expensive tickets to Bills games and Sabres games, and giving part-time board members expensive health and dental plans, all with the people’s money.

