While Call of Duty Warzone is arguably one of the best titles to date from the ‘battle royale’ genre, it has had a pretty huge problem ever since the game was initially released. Namely, cheaters. – An issue compounded by the fact that Activision has had a really hard time solving the problem. Why? Well, in a nutshell, because a cheater gets banned, then they can set up a new email address, register the account, and then start cheating in Warzone again. – It has, however, been well known that Activision has been working hard with developer Raven in the development of a brand new anti-cheating system. And following an official post on their Twitter account, Richochet has (finally) been launched!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO