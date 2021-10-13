CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line. The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way.

