Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers fans ride an escalator at Dodger Stadium before the start of Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday. The Dodgers have already survived one elimination game this postseason. They'll need to win two more in the next couple days — starting with tonight's Game 4 in the NLDS against the Giants — if they want to reach the National League Championship Series for the fifth time in the last six years.

foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Daily Breeze

NLDS Game 2 live postgame updates: Dodgers even series with Giants

The Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the NLDS, falling 4-0 Friday. They face the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. Follow for updates from pregame through the final postgame interview. Scouting report and prediction | Game 1: Dodgers...
MLB
Mercury News

Photos: Giants faced a tough test against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

Although the Giants were clear winners in Game 1, things didn’t go their way in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Maybe Kris Bryant’s broken bat was a sign. Whatever the case, San Francisco faced Los Angeles’ southpaw Julio Urias and kept it close until a disastrous sixth inning. That’s when the Dodgers exploded for four runs and essentially put the game away. They scored three more runs after that as the Giants relievers were shaky in the late innings. The Giants will have another chance at the Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles. Let’s hope that Tom Cruise doesn’t up again like he did during this game. Here are images from the loss.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HeySoCal

Dodgers face Giants in Game 3 of NLDS Monday at Dodger Stadium

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants shifts to Dodger Stadium Monday evening, tied at one game apiece. Right-hander Max Scherzer will start for the Dodgers. The Dodgers are 11-0 in his regular-season starts after they acquired him in a July 30 six-player trade with the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers also won Wednesday’s NL wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Cody Bellinger delivers Dodgers to historic 2-1 win over rival Giants in NLDS Game

The single to right field off Camilo Doval, the formerly untouchable San Francisco Giants closer, scored Justin Turner from second base, giving the Dodgers the lead in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Minutes later, after first base umpire Gabe Morales ruled that Wilmer Flores didn't check his swing, the Dodgers converged around Max Scherzer, their closer for the night, to celebrate.
MLB
Athletics Nation

NLDS Game 2 Thread: Braves at Brewers, Dodgers at Giants

The MLB postseason had a full day on Friday, with four games across both leagues, but on Saturday the American League gets a rest. The National League continues with a pair of Game 2 matchups in their divisional series round. First the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB

