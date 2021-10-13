Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants
Dodgers fans ride an escalator at Dodger Stadium before the start of Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday. The Dodgers have already survived one elimination game this postseason. They'll need to win two more in the next couple days — starting with tonight's Game 4 in the NLDS against the Giants — if they want to reach the National League Championship Series for the fifth time in the last six years.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0