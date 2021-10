After being picked to finish last in the Big Ten East by some media outlets, many college football fans may be surprised that the Spartans are coming to Bloomington as the No. 10 team in the country. As Mike Miller pointed out in his late August preview, however, people close to the team had some optimism that this season would be better than last year’s 2-5 campaign. Now that we have six games to look at, I thought we would sum up what we now know (or think we know) about Michigan State so far this year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO