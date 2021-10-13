Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 45 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. In late September, an older adult Sheridan County man died of COVID-19. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness. Early this month, an older adult Sheridan County man died. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions knowin to put patients at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. In the descriptions, “older adult” includes those over 65. Additional information about the individuals is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.