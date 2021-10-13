CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, WY

Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 45 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. In late September, an older adult Sheridan County man died of COVID-19. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness. Early this month, an older adult Sheridan County man died. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions knowin to put patients at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. In the descriptions, “older adult” includes those over 65. Additional information about the individuals is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan County, WY
Coronavirus
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan County, WY
Government
Sheridan County, WY
Health
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Covid 19#Permanent Residence

Comments / 0

Community Policy