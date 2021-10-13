Comets looking to build chemistry, fine tune systems in final days before regular season begins
UTICA, N.Y. - Game week has officially arrived for the Utica Comets with the 2021-22 season opener just days away. With the New Jersey Devils making final roster cuts to get to it's 23-man opening night roster, and the Comets making moves of their own in regards to tryout deals and assignments to the ECHL, Utica's roster currently sits at 22 (12 forwards, 7 defensemen, 3 goalies).www.wktv.com
Comments / 0