Comets looking to build chemistry, fine tune systems in final days before regular season begins

(Audubon) The senior class at Audubon is preparing to play their last home regular season game this week. The 5-1 Wheelers welcome 3-3 West Harrison. It’s been a special group for coach Sean Birks. The team has gone a remarkable 20-1 at home of the past four season. “Practice wise we’ve had very few bad practices and I give a lot of credit to those seniors because they bring it everyday. They are not yelling and screaming, but they get after it and work hard. They know when we are there it is business. They are a joy. We’ve seen this coming for a few years. We knew when they were coming in as freshmen we had a chance to have a special run with them. Their sophomore year we made it to the dome, junior year we were one game shy and felt like we should have made it, and now their senior year we have a chance to get back there.”

