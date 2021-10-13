Past Plates - For the Love of Pierogies

Every time I think I can’t possibly be more surprised at the versatility of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, I find another gem like this delicious Asian fusion dish. It is one of the easiest recipes you’ll ever make. Simply sauté the pierogies, and toss them in store-bought sauce. The result is beautiful. Next time you have a last minute party that needs an impressive tasty dish in a hurry, you have to try Mrs. T’s General Tso’s Mini Pierogies. It will remind you of the dumplings from your favorite take-out restaurant…golden crispy on the outside, fluffy whipped potatoes and cheese on the inside, tossed in a sweet and spicy coating of General Tso’s sauce. Grab a box of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the frozen foods section of your favorite grocery store, and make these tonight!

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO