CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Past Plates - For the Love of Pierogies

By BRIAN FULTON STAFF WRITER
Standard-Speaker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: On Wednesdays, Food for Thought will be sharing recipes and food trends from the Times-Shamrock Archives in a feature we call Past Plates. Readers are more then welcome to share their Past Plates by emailing bfulton@timesshamrock.com. Bon Appetit!

www.standardspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Roux

Roux is what makes chowders, stews and from-scratch gravy thick and silky. It’s what makes gumbos rich and nutty. And—believe it or not—it’s made up of just two ingredients. Stirred into hundreds of recipes, a roux is a mixture of equal parts flour and fat, usually butter or oil. What...
RECIPES
Mashed

Lazy Pierogi Recipe

When it comes to comfort food, recipes including potatoes and cheese are often second to none. There's just something so soothing about digging a fork into warm mashed potatoes dressed up with cheese. Or, better yet, digging your fork into a tender dumpling packed with cheesy potato filling. Typically, pierogis...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Food For Thought#Food Drink
Food52

Chocolate & Cheese Plate

If you were a fan of my Halloween candy and cheese pairings from last October, where I paired unexpected duos like Manchego with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Brie with candy corn, get ready. Because this year, I’m taking it up a notch and exploring the world of cheese and chocolate pairings outside the realm of grocery store Halloween candy.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Chorizo & Pierogi Skillet Recipe: Polish Meets Mexican in This One-Pan 30-Minute Recipe

My husband and I have a thing for tacos. We could eat them a couple of times a week. One of our favorite combinations is chorizo with potato. This is where the idea of a chorizo and pierogi skillet came about. This meal comes together super quick and is amazing for a crowd. It almost reminds me of loaded nachos, but so much better! It is hearty and full of layers of flavor!
RECIPES
northcentralpa.com

Celebrating our preferred Polish potato pockets on National Pierogi Day

Shenandoah, Pa. -- Every day is a national "something" day, and today it's the humble pierogi's turn. This time, the choice of date isn't actually arbitrary; October 8 was chosen as pierogi day (or pierogy day) to commemorate the very first time that Ted Twardzik, Sr., sold his first batch of pierogis to a Shenandoah grocery store in 1952.
SHENANDOAH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pghcitypaper.com

Mrs. T’s pierogi merch sold out quick, but there's still a chance to win a giveaway

Pierogies are a delicious and beloved food in Pittsburgh, and lovers of the starchy dumplings were quick to buy out all of Mrs. T’s Pierogies’ limited edition apparel and accessories collection for National Pierogi Day on Oct. 8. But for those who want a chance to win even more pierogi merch — and a year’s supply of pierogies — there’s still Mrs. T’s Pierogies’ All That and a Box of Pierogies Giveaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
krwg.org

Use the Good Plates This Tuesday

Commentary: I love me a good routine, and now that the kids have started going back to school, they have their own morning shuffle. This morning I opened the bedroom door to a dressed kindergartner who gave me a one-armed sweep showing off his achievement and a sly grin. "I'm first to be ready for school," he declared.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway. Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway...
RESTAURANTS
countryliving.com

Thanksgiving Crab Cakes

Cousins Travis and Ryan Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. make this a regular part of their Thanksgiving feast. crackers crumbs (about 12 crackers; such as saltines) This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
FOOD & DRINKS
WUHF

Soul Plates: Buffalo Chicken Bombs

In this week's Soul Plates, Jerry Manley shared his recipe for what he calls one of the best football snacks he's ever had. You can find Jerry's recipes on his Facebook page, Rochesterbites.
BUFFALO, NY
country1037fm.com

Dishin’ With Debbie-General Tso’s Mini Pierogies

Every time I think I can’t possibly be more surprised at the versatility of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, I find another gem like this delicious Asian fusion dish. It is one of the easiest recipes you’ll ever make. Simply sauté the pierogies, and toss them in store-bought sauce. The result is beautiful. Next time you have a last minute party that needs an impressive tasty dish in a hurry, you have to try Mrs. T’s General Tso’s Mini Pierogies. It will remind you of the dumplings from your favorite take-out restaurant…golden crispy on the outside, fluffy whipped potatoes and cheese on the inside, tossed in a sweet and spicy coating of General Tso’s sauce. Grab a box of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the frozen foods section of your favorite grocery store, and make these tonight!
RECIPES
Standard-Speaker

Try a French 75 during your next outing

Although I have no bartending experience myself, I consider myself a cocktail enthusiast. I enjoy sipping a drink served with some flair or in a pretty glass. I look forward to nights where I can indulge in good food and the company of friends. So much so that we have created our own supper club.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

24 Milkshakes With More Calories Than an Entire Meal

Milkshakes have been around since at least the late 19th century — there was mention of an “an Atlanta drink” called “milk shake,” in the Atlanta Constitution in 1886. That prototype milkshake included just milk, crushed ice, “a mixture of unknown ingredients,” and “a bit of any desired sirup,” as the newspaper explained.” Eventually, people […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy