Harlan County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Harlan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Harlan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Mitchell, eastern Rooks, western Jewell, Smith, Osborne and eastern Phillips Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Harlan County Dam to 6 miles southeast of Kirwin to near Natoma. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cedar around 1140 PM CDT. Gaylord around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Portis, Harlan, Tipton, Hunter, Ionia and Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

