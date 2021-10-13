CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Hall, Kearney by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Gosper; Hall; Kearney; Phelps; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Franklin, western Webster, Phelps, western Adams, Kearney, Buffalo, eastern Dawson, eastern Harlan and western Hall Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Overton to Ragan to 8 miles south of Harlan County Dam. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Overton around 1125 PM CDT. Elm Creek, Wilcox, Funk and Republican City around 1130 PM CDT. Franklin, Axtell and Bloomington around 1135 PM CDT. Minden, Amherst and Miller around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Upland, Campbell, Pleasanton, Heartwell, Gibbon, Ravenna, Kenesaw, Bladen, Poole, Wood River, Shelton, Roseland, Holstein and Prosser. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 240 and 305. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

