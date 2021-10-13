CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Selects Ericsson to Roll Out 5G in C-band and 5G SA

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on more than 20 years of collaboration, Ericsson and AT&T on Tuesday announced a five-year agreement to accelerate the expansion of AT&T 5G. This deal helps support deployment of the service provider’s recently acquired C-band spectrum and the launch of 5G Standalone (SA). AT&T is tapping into Ericsson’s leading network expertise as the company works toward its 5G network goals. Ericsson will help AT&T to bring its 5G network to more consumers, businesses and first responders across key industries – including 5G use cases in sports and venues, entertainment, travel and transportation, business transformation and public safety.

