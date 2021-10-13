Our Lady of Fatima statue restoration ‘a labor of love’

Repairing the statue was ‘a labor of love’ for Janice Lee. Submitted photo

Most people, when they see a statue that’s broken or weather-beaten, might think “Oh, that’s too bad,” and walk away.

When Janice Lee sees a statue that needs some tender loving care, she works to fix it, especially if the statue represents Jesus’ mother, whom Lee considers a protective and loving spiritual mother to the whole human family.

“She did an absolutely remarkable job in restoring the statue,” said Maureen Roughsedge, one of the Lay Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary who maintain the Our Lady of Fatima Grotto on North Street in Wilkes-Barre.

In a telephone interview earlier this week, Lee said she devoted hours, a few at a time over the course of several months, to repairing one of the statues of Our Lady of Fatima that is displayed at the grotto. She met her goal of completing the work by Aug. 15, a day many Catholics observe as the feast of the Blessed Mother’s Assumption into heaven.

Today is another special day; Oct. 13 marks the anniversary of the “Miracle of the Sun,” a day in 1917 when the Blessed Mother is believed to have appeared for the sixth time to a trio of shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. Thousands of people joined the children that day and newspapers of the time reported that people claimed to see the sun “dance” or “spin” in the sky, and change colors.

Lee, a hospice nurse who grew up in Hanover Township and now lives in Hyattsville, Md., said on Tuesday that she planned to attend Mass today at the Immaculate Conception Basilica in Washington, D.C., “five miles from where I live,” and to pray the rosary today, and not just because of the “Miracle of the Sun” anniversary.

Those are practices she tries to incorporate into her life every day.

Her devotion to the Blessed Mother had already started by the time Lee was a student at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Plymouth, where she remembers carrying flowers in May Crowning processions and being chosen “either in seventh grade or eighth grade” to be the “May Queen,” who would crown the statue.

By the time she was enrolled at Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston, she said, “I was thinking about becoming a missionary in an exotic land. I had that missionary zeal.”

But her career path eventually led to dancing professionally with the Pittsburgh Ballet, working at Walt Disney World in Florida and later becoming a nurse.

In 2007 she heard about a mission trip to Jamaica and told her husband, Larry, that she felt called to go. While she was there, she admits she “felt like a failure” because she sensed she wasn’t meeting the expectations of the staff at a clinic for disabled children.

“Then all of a sudden an occupational therapist named Angela said, ‘Janice, do you want to see Mary?’ I said ‘Yeah, I do.’ She takes me into this room and there was a statue that had been shipped from Italy. Its whole entire mid-section from the hands down had caved in. The bottom was broken; by the time it got to Jamaica the whole thing had collapsed into hundreds of pieces. I said, ‘Do you know that I fix statues?’ She said ‘No, do you think you can fix this?’ “

“It was an incredible effort,” said Lee, who by that time had already been repairing statues for at least a decade. “It was like putting together a puzzle, and we couldn’t just go to an art supply store. I ended up super-gluing a lot of pieces together, and spackling. I worked on it day and night. By the time we were about to leave I got the statue pretty much together.”

The statue at the grotto in Wilkes-Barre, comparatively, was not in such bad shape. After vandals had broken it in 1988, it had been reassembled into one piece, but the face still needed work. For years Lee had been aware that the face, especially the mouth and nose, needed to be repaired, but she was intimidated by the challenge — until earlier this year when she “finally got up the courage to begin, and made a mold of Our Lady’s face in order to be able to practice different ways” to fix it.

Lee practiced at her home in Maryland, then completed the restoration at the grotto, standing on a step ladder and hoping she wasn’t distracting the people who stopped by to pray. On those visits to the Wyoming Valley, she also spent time caring for her elderly mother, Josephine Latoszewski, which prompted her sister Rita to say she was “taking care of ‘both my mothers.’ “

“I was just wanting to make beautiful and repair what was broken,” Lee said, “and pass on the love for Our Lady through repairing her statue. It was a real labor of love.”