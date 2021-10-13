CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Statue restorer Janice Lee shares her thoughts

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rw70r_0cPXjisc00

Restoring a statue from the Our Lady of Fatima Grotto in Wilkes-Barre gave Janice Lee plenty of time to contemplate.

The Hanover Township native who now lives in Hyattsville, Md., felt inspired to write an essay about the thoughts that came to her mind as she worked:

“As I pondered the meaning of restoring Our Lady’s mouth, I thought how through these many years that the message of Our Lady of Fatima has been silenced. Her message of praying the rosary, making reparation to her Immaculate Heart through the Five First Saturdays devotion, confession and Holy Mass has mostly gone unheeded by most Catholics today.”

“As I fixed her nose I thought of how our Mother has not been able to enjoy the fragrance of her children’s prayers being lifted to heaven through the daily recitation of the rosary as she requested. As I filled in the cracks and restored broken pieces, I prayed that Our Lady would heal our brokenness and make up for what is lacking in us. Then while scrubbing away the grime I prayed that, through Our Lady’s intercession, God would cleanse us and make us white when we stand before Divine Judgment.”

Finally, I crafted a royal crown for Our Lady out of simple materials and placed it on her head. With joy I prayed that Our Lady would be the Queen of all hearts. After 33 years (the number of years spent on earth by her Divine Son) spent in disrepair, this restoration is in a way a kind of resurrection. It is also a sign of the coming of a new era of peace which will be the Triumph of her Immaculate Heart. As she says in the Fatima message, “In the end, my Immaculate Heart Will triumph.”

