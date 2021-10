Editor’s note: Route 1 Reporter’s local news coverage is supported by its readers. If you like the reporting, please support Route 1 Reporter on Patreon. College Park has hired a new city manager in Kenneth Young, filling a vacancy that had been open since late December 2020. It’s also a job that had almost been filled by another candidate who was fired by city officials before her first day on the job.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 27 DAYS AGO