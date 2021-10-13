CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

MacDonald on Subversive Film Panel

 6 days ago

Professor of Art History Scott MacDonald recently participated in a panel discussion about the work of Amos Vogel, founder of the New York City-based film society Cinema 16. He joined panel members from the University of Zagreb and the Academy of Dramatic Art in Croatia, and the University of Arts in Belgrade to discuss "Subversive film as a pedagogical principle and a method of emancipation." The event followed a screening of Paul Cronin's documentary Film as Subversive Art: Amos Vogel and Cinema 16 (2004) at the Subversive Festival in Zagreb; MacDonald participated via Zoom.

Paul Cronin
#Art Film#Film Society#Documentary Film#Film Festivals#Subversive Film Panel#The University Of Zagreb#The University Of Arts#Zoom
