New TG mag out now: it’s Speed Week 2021
Get ready for the greatest show on earth, where we crown our ultimate performance car of the year…. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Every year we assemble the most ridiculous collection of fast cars launched in the past 12 months. We call it Speed Week to do justice to the sprawling, multi-day itinerary and logistical minefield of our own making. Really, it’s our annual hunt to find the best performance car of the year, and has taken us to roads and racetracks all over the world.www.topgear.com
