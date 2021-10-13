New TG mag out now: it’s Speed Week 2021

This is the elongated and pumped-up Bugatti Chiron that Andy Wallace drove at 304.773mph in 2019 – the first series production car to break the 300mph barrier. Well… a close approximation of it at least. Off the back of that speedy day out at Ehra-Lessien, Bugatti announced it would build 30 Chiron Super Sport 300+ special editions, visually and mechanically based on the record-breaking car (albeit limited to 273mph for tyre and life preservation purposes), with the same 8.0-litre quad turbo W16 engine boosted by 100 to 1,578bhp, all 30 in the same black-with-orange-stripes livery and costing £3m each. On top of that there’s the mechanically-identical ‘standard’ Super Sport model, as driven here – available from £2.6m in any colour you like… so long as you don’t copy the 300+ edition.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO