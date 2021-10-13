Huntington man waives preliminary hearing in 2018 double homicide case

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man accused of murder in a 2018 double homicide in Huntington now faces indictment after waiving his right to a preliminary evidence hearing. Dalton Gaige Mcguire, 25, of Huntington, was charged in September with two felony counts of first-degree murder more than three years after the 2018 deaths of Kelli Adkins, of Wayne, and Melvin Courts Jr., of Huntington, in the city’s Southside neighborhood.