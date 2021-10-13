CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, IN

Huntington man waives preliminary hearing in 2018 double homicide case

By COURTNEY HESSLER chessler@hdmediallc.com
Wayne County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — A Huntington man accused of murder in a 2018 double homicide in Huntington now faces indictment after waiving his right to a preliminary evidence hearing. Dalton Gaige Mcguire, 25, of Huntington, was charged in September with two felony counts of first-degree murder more than three years after the 2018 deaths of Kelli Adkins, of Wayne, and Melvin Courts Jr., of Huntington, in the city’s Southside neighborhood.

www.waynecountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Huntington, IN
The Associated Press

US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preliminary Hearing#Murder#Homicides#Police#Baseball#Western Regional Jail#Courts
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy