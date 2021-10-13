CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks expected to release former starting CB Tre Flowers, source says

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- The Seahawks are expected to release former starting cornerback Tre Flowers in what marks more turnover for Seattle at the position, a source confirms to ESPN. Flowers began the season as a starter but was benched in favor of Sidney Jones after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Flowers' issues in coverage continued in that game, and afterwards, he described it as a scheme issue while saying there was confusion among some Seattle defenders on how to defend certain route concepts.

