The leadership of America is reducing the quality of life for its citizens with the following programs:. Defunding the police, not arresting criminals and not prosecuting them for their crimes, letting criminals out of prison, and not making them accountable for their crimes puts our population in danger. Violent crime is up across America. Criminals know that they can do anything they want to because they won’t be held accountable. There are so many shootings in our cities. How can it be justified? It can’t be. No one can justify it. Unfortunately, the vast majority are black Americans who are being shot as well as doing the shooting.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO