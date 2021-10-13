CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Nate Monroe: In dead of night (again), Jacksonville City Council approves personally chosen list of COVID grant recipients

Florida Times-Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMENTARY | Mostly defiant members of the Jacksonville City Council late Tuesday overwhelming approved doling out $4.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to 38 organizations they handpicked with no formal criteria, ranging from well-known nonprofits to one for-profit company in Gadsden County, and to more obscure groups with personal connections to the council members who selected them.

