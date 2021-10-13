CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule as Astros, Braves advance; Dodgers try to stay alive

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Major League Baseball postseason is heating up, and the matchup for the 2021 ALCS is set. The Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven series for the American League pennant after both teams won their ALDS matchups in four games. The Astros eliminated the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday, while the Red Sox ousted the Rays in walk-off fashion on Monday night. In the National League, the Braves are headed to the NLCS for the second year in a row after Freddie Freeman’s eighth-inning home run lifted Atlanta over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 on Tuesday. Who will the Braves face? The Giants will try to advance to the NLCS on Tuesday night, while the reigning champion Dodgers will try to force a Game 5.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Bracket#Major League Baseball#The Houston Astros#The Boston Red Sox#American League#Alds#The White Sox#The Red Sox#Rays#The National League#Nlcs#Yankees#Cardinals#Espn#Mlb Network#League Division Series#White Sox Hou 6#Chw 1 Fs1#Red Sox Tb
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB postseason picture, final baseball standings: Red Sox, Yankees clinch playoff spots on final day

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wrapped up Sunday with the 10-team postseason field cemented without needing an additional Game 163. The Red Sox and Yankees both needed ninth-inning runs to win crucial games, and they'll square off on Tuesday in the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. The White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves make up the rest of the playoff field.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy