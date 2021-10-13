Family Demands Answers After Body of Christina Nance Found in Abandoned Police Van
A family is left heartbroken and demanding answers after the body of 29-year-old Christina Nance was found inside of an unused police van in Alabama. On Monday, Nance’s body was identified after a police officer found it outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex while walking past an old, unused police van on Thursday, AI reports. Police didn’t notice any visible signs of trauma to the body or foul play.blackchronicle.com
