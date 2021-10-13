Severe Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOKS...WESTERN SMITH...NORTHWESTERN OSBORNE AND PHILLIPS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas.