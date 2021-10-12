Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dorsey Landscaping, Comtech Drive, Pembroke; Terry Pate Home Sales, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Martin Lacy, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; Christine Britt, Hazel Road, Pembroke; and John Jenness, Thomas Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Mabe, McNeill Pond Road, Lumber Bridge; Elvert Carter, Burch Road, Lumberton; Beverly Sweat, Cuckoo Road, Maxton; Benita Tipton, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; Jose Mendez, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls; Lee Blue, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Kelly Dial, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Dora Jacobs, Boone Road, Lumberton; and Amy Thompson, Boone Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Restricted Victim, Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Charles Oxendine, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Kandice Swett, McGirt Bridge Road, Maxton; James Hunt, Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton; Anthony Bullard, Hezekiah Road, Maxton; and Heather Locklear, Parnell Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Barry Locklear, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Pembroke Assembly of God, Jaycee Hut Road, Pembroke; Restricted Victim, Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton; Angus Strickland, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Jerry Bullard, Eddie Road, Pembroke; Ronald Locklear, Melinda Road, Pembroke; Hoke County Department of Social Services, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Donald Deese, O’Quinn Road, Maxton; Herbert Mahar, Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Victor Locklear, Island Grove Road, Maxton; Trent Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Jerry Bullard, McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon; Christopher Brown, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Mt. Pleasant AME Church, Echo Road, Rowland; Chandra Sampson, Locklear Road, Pembroke; Ricky Clark, North Chapel Street, St. Pauls; Charles Jacobs, Eddie Road and N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton.