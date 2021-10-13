CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peak oil is coming. That won't save the world

By By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shift to clean energy is sending the oil industry into decline. But the world needs a much more ambitious plan to save the climate and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. That's according to the International Energy Agency, which said in its global energy outlook published Wednesday that more aggressive climate action is needed as world leaders prepare for the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
