The Life and Death of 'Desert Fox'

By Pat Horan
realclearhistory.com
 6 days ago

On Oct. 14, 1944, Germanyâ??s most respected commander, Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, was forced to commit suicide for his involvement with the failed July 20 assassination attempt and coup against Adolf Hitler. Unlike most of the German High Command that came from Prussian aristocracy, Erwin Johannes Eugen Rommel was born...

www.realclearhistory.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other labor leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.” Organizers put the crowd assembled in front of St. John Lateran basilica for the protest at 100,000-strong, Some participants waved flags reading “Si Vax,” a direct retort to the protesters armed with sticks...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

The Polish witnesses of the German crime in Wojslawice lived for decades with the memories of their Jewish neighbors executed in 1942. They remembered a meadow that flowed with blood, a child who cried out for water from underneath a pile of bodies, arms and legs that still moved days after the execution.In the years that followed, those who had seen the crime shared their knowledge with their children, warning them to stay away from the spot behind the Orthodox church where some 60 Jews among them 20 children, were murdered on that October day.“When I was a...
RELIGION
AFP

Life on Mars: simulating Red Planet base in Israeli desert

Inside a huge crater in Israel's sun-baked Negev desert, a team wearing space suits ventures forth on a mission to simulate conditions on Mars. Visually, the surrounding desert resembles the Red Planet with its stony wilderness and orange hues, though thankfully not in terms of atmospheric conditions.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

Sweden s foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians Sweden's Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments in support of the Palestinians drew angry responses from Israeli officials.Ann Linde tweeted that her visit — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.”Linde began her trip with a...
POLITICS
AFP

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France paid tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded by an extremist after showing his class cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. Paty's killer, 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov, said the attack was revenge for Paty having shown his class cartoons of Mohammed printed in the virulently anti-religion magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free speech.
RELIGION
realclearhistory.com

A Forgotten Tragedy: End of Irish War of Independence

July 4 is justly celebrated as a great and glorious event in American history, the public declaration of our independence. Yet how many Irish-Americans — or for that matter, even many Irishmen — tend to remember that, just a week later, marks the formal date of Ireland’s own independence?. July...
POLITICS
realclearhistory.com

WW II: Overconfidence Cost Axis

In the early years of World War II, the Axis powers had the upper hand. The tide turned when the Axis leaders overreached and the Allies steered their more massive economies and populations into wartime mode. Bombers and anti-aircraft guns. By 1942, the Axis powers seemed invincible, but the course...
POLITICS
Comments / 0

