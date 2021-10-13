The Life and Death of 'Desert Fox'

On October 14, 1938, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk made its first flight, leading to an eventual production run of 13,738 of the rugged fighters. Although often referred to as “obsolete” at the beginning of World War II, and famously rejected by the British for combat in the Northern European theater, the plane flown by the Flying Tigers with its intimidating shark mouth paint job became one of the main Allied fighters of World War II. (Previously, on November 6th we featured an article, The Hawker Hurricane: The Most Underrated Fighter Plane of World War II, and on May 29th we ran another article titled 10 Most Underappreciated Fighter Planes, while on December 20th we published the article History and Headlines Corrects What History Got Wrong About the Flying Tigers. Please see these articles for more context on the subject of the P-40.)

