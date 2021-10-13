CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers season ends with 5-4 loss to Braves in NLDS

By Zach Heilprin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee’s push for the franchise’s first World Series title came to an end Tuesday night in Atlanta with a 5-4 loss to the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. The home team claimed the series 3-1 with the win and advanced to the NLCS to face either Los Angeles or San Francisco.

