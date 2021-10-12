CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocking Me Softly From His Tweets – DTNS 4129

Cover picture for the articleA Swiss Federal Institute of Technology robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel stuffed a USB-C port that can transfer data as well as charge into an iPhone X. A San Francisco court orders Tesla to pay $136.9 million to a former contract employee who alleged discrimination and hostile work environment, and Microsoft and Nvidia created the Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation model or MT-NLP which they call the “most powerful monolithic transformer language model trained to date”.

dailytechnewsshow.com

Interoperability Matters – DTNS 4127

As the climate crisis impacts our lives and our environment, how is tech playing a leading role in mitigating its effects? And as the Internet of Things grows more popular, how does the Matter protocol make everyone place nice with each other. Starring Tom Merritt, Sarah Lane, Justin Robert Young,...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Twitter Adds New ‘Soft Block’ Feature

Twitter has introduced a soft block feature to its platform. You can now remove a follower without them knowing, preventing them from seeing your tweets on their timeline. However, that former follower will still be able to see your tweets by clicking on your profile and can send direct messages.
INTERNET
dailytechnewsshow.com

Don’t Glue It; Screw It! – DTNS 4128

Microsoft has now agreed to let independent third-party study the impact of making Microsoft devices easier to repair. Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer offers an invitation to Apple to help them implement RCS on the iPhone. CNET’s Brian Cooley notes that Michelin and GM plan to have airless tires available for street use as early as 2024.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bell
Person
Tom Merritt
Neowin

Twitter web users can now soft block unwanted followers

Twitter's latest feature, which lets users remove followers without having to block them, is arriving on the web today. This action, commonly known as soft blocking, can be taken by heading over to your profile, clicking followers, and tapping the three-dot menu next to a follower, and clicking the "remove this follower" option. The user being removed won't be notified of the change.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Twitter makes “soft blocking” an official feature with “remove this follower” button

Have you ever wanted to make someone unfollow you, but didn’t care enough to block them? Typically the best way to do so was by blocking and unblocking someone. Now you no longer need to do that, as Twitter has added a button to remove a follower from your account with ease. Simply navigate to an account that follows you that you want to remove, and click the “remove this follower” button in their profile settings.
CELL PHONES
dailytechnewsshow.com

Twitter Tests Ads in Tweet Replies – DTH

Twitter begins testing ads in tweet replies, Amazon’s private-brands team in India reportedly used internal data from third-parties to copy products, and Facebook’s Ego4D research project looks to improve AI for AR glasses. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Twitter Now Lets You 'Soft Block' Users: Here's What That Means

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said on Tuesday it is rolling out a feature that would let users remove followers without having to unblock them and manage the list of followers more easily. What Happened: The microblogging site said that after a month of the feature being tested with limited users,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#San Francisco#Usb C#Mt#Twitter Instgram Youtube#Patreon#Thepolarcat Com
dailytechnewsshow.com

Healthy, Healthy Headphones – DTNS 4130

Reddit launched a new feature called “Predictions”, a spinoff of Reddit Polls that have become popular in subreddits. The Amazon India private-brands team secretly exploited internal data from Amazon.in to copy products and then offered knock-off versions on the platform. And Wall Street Journal sources say Apple is looking at using Airpods as a health device.
ELECTRONICS
dailytechnewsshow.com

Robots with Guns: What Could go Wrong? – DTNS 4131

Facebook announced a research project called Ego4D, to improve AI analysis of first-person, video. Sony knows it’s not going to be able to make enough PS5s to meet demand so it’s started a registration where US PSN users can sign up for the opportunity to buy a PS5. US Senators Chuck Grassley, Amy Klobuchar, Lindsey Graham and Richard Durbin, have backed a bill Thursday that would prohibit tech platforms from favoring their own products or services.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Block Party is out of beta and ready to block anyone who likes bad tweets

Block Party, the anti-harassment service that specializes in making Twitter more tolerable to use, is out of beta and available now. Block Party automates the time-consuming process of moderating your Twitter feed, filtering out content from people you don’t want to see for later review and, starting today, blocking accounts that retweet or like a bad tweet of your choice with blocklists.
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Use Twitter’s New Soft Block to Sidestep Abusers Without Enraging Them

Twitter’s new soft-block feature lets you stop harmful followers from seeing your tweets, without actually blocking them. But what’s the point?. The option is called "remove this follower," and it does just that. All it does is stop another Twitter user from seeing your tweets in their timeline. A full-on block does that too, but blocking a user also prevents those users from seeing your tweets anywhere. The idea of a soft block is to distance yourself from an abusive follower without enraging them. It’s kind of the Twitter equivalent of slipping out of a party quietly to avoid that dude who’s coming on strong.
INTERNET
dailytechnewsshow.com

MacBook Pro to the M1 Max – DTNS 4133

Apple reveals two new M1 chips; the M1 Pro and M1 Max. See how these new SoC processors stack up to the original M1 and the new MacBooks models that will feature them. Starring Tom Merritt, Rich Stroffolino, Terrance Gaines, Nica Montford, Roger Chang, Joe, Amos. Multiple versions (ogg, video...
COMPUTERS
dailytechnewsshow.com

Breaking Down Tech News Pixel by Pixel – DTNS 4134

Google takes the wraps off the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Higher performance, new features and new colors we take a look at what Google’s latest smartphones bring to the table. Facebook is introducing a mobile 10.1-inch smart display called the Facebook Portal Go and Fisher Price is putting out a version of its Chatter play telephone that can pair with Android and iOS.
CELL PHONES
Cosmopolitan

The Absolute Best Memes and Tweets About Adele's New Song "Easy on Me"

Hello, hi, Adele's new song "Easy on Me" is out now and it's best described as an emotional roller coaster. And clearly the only way the internet at large is able to deal with these Extreme Adele Feelings™ is through memes, so let's get right to a buncha tweets we can all relate to:
INTERNET
dailytechnewsshow.com

Week in Review for the Week of 10/11/21 – DTH

Facebook expands testing a ‘less political’ News Feed, WhatsApp rolls out end to end encrypted chat backups, and Amazon private-brands reportedly used internal data to copy products and prioritize them in search results. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month...
AMAZON
dailytechnewsshow.com

Facebook to Create 10,000 Jobs in the EU for the Multiverse- DTH

Facebook committed to creating 10,000 jobs in the EU over the next five years to work on the multiverse, Chinese regulators consider new rules to let search engine list content from other big tech platforms, and Valve and Epic Games take different stances on blockchain games. Please SUBSCRIBE HERE. You...
BUSINESS
dailytechnewsshow.com

Apple Announces New MacBook Pros – DTH

Apple announces new MacBook Pros, Foxconn is making electric cars, and Facebook launches a trial of its Novi wallet. You can get an ad-free feed of Daily Tech Headlines for $3 a month here. A special thanks to all our supporters–without you, none of this would be possible. Big thanks...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS

