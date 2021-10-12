Blocking Me Softly From His Tweets – DTNS 4129

Twitter’s new soft-block feature lets you stop harmful followers from seeing your tweets, without actually blocking them. But what’s the point?. The option is called "remove this follower," and it does just that. All it does is stop another Twitter user from seeing your tweets in their timeline. A full-on block does that too, but blocking a user also prevents those users from seeing your tweets anywhere. The idea of a soft block is to distance yourself from an abusive follower without enraging them. It’s kind of the Twitter equivalent of slipping out of a party quietly to avoid that dude who’s coming on strong.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO