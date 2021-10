Throughout much of the past year, GM has been grappling with defective battery packs in its Chevy Bolt EVs. The faulty battery packs, which can cause fires in some cases, have been at the center of two recalls and even a pause in Bolt EV production. Now, GM has announced that it has reached an agreement with LG Electronics in regards to covering the cost of these recalls, and it looks like LG is going to be on the hook for much of it.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO