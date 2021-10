JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In order to help all states reopen schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration announced an allocation of more than $122 billion in relief for pre-k to 12 schools. Florida is the only state not to apply for a remaining available allocation of $2.3 billion. In addition, according to the US Department of Education, Florida’s Department of Education has drawn down some of the funds at the state level but has yet to award the funds to local agencies. Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) issued the following statement.

