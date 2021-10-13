CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Don't Hear Much From Dane Cook Anymore

By Kathleen Walsh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you remember Dane Cook, the most popular comedian of the mid-to-late 2000s. At least, you probably do if you're a millennial. There was a time when you couldn't get through a conversation without at least one person referencing "this one Dane Cook joke." And then, mysteriously, the one-time stand-up giant seemed to disappear altogether. Not only did Cook never achieve the icon status he seemed well on his way to reaching, when was the last time you heard a person earnestly reference "this one Dane Cook joke?" That's what we thought.

