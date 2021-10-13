Why You Don't Hear Much From Dane Cook Anymore

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end, and that appears to be the case with the relationship between celebrity chef Bobby Flay and the Food Network, the TV outfit that made him a star. While both have worked together for the last 27 years, Variety reports that contract negotiations between the parties have stalled, and that Food Network eventually made the decision to walk away from talks. While the Food Network itself has refused to comment, and Flay's representatives have said they don't want to address what they called "active negotiations," a source at FN told Variety that both sides appeared to be very far apart in regard to financial terms.

