Speed of Air Engine Technology
While some people seem to think internal combustion engines (ICE) are losing favor to electric powertrains, that’s far from reality. The ICE is alive and well, especially in view of many new developments underway. As a prime example, Speed of Air (SOA) Engine Technologies has found a way to optimize combustion that delivers several startling performance benefits. A significant increase in power is just one among many. In addition, SOA treatments reduce emissions and fuel consumption, along with increasing engine life and fewer service intervals.www.enginebuildermag.com
Comments / 6