'Best Case Scenario:' Sisters finish first and second at Class B Girls Golf Championships

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — After 72 holes of golf and multiple weather delays, it was two sisters who topped Class B in girls golf. "Last year and this year that was our goal to go 1-2 and last year it didn't happen, but we set our minds to it this year, and we were really excited to go into it," Julia Karmazin said. "Yesterday, putting ourselves in that position we were pretty confident we could pull it off today."