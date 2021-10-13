Surface Chemistry Reveals Corrosive Secrets
Interactions between iron, water, oxygen and ions quickly become complex. MTU scientists developed a more precise method to observe how iron minerals like rust form. One can easily see with the naked eye that leaving an old nail out in the rain causes rust. What does require the keen eyes and sensitive nose of microscopy and spectroscopy is observing how iron corrodes and forms new minerals, especially in water with a pinch of sodium and calcium.www.mtu.edu
Comments / 0