CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Surface Chemistry Reveals Corrosive Secrets

By By Allison Mills
mtu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractions between iron, water, oxygen and ions quickly become complex. MTU scientists developed a more precise method to observe how iron minerals like rust form. One can easily see with the naked eye that leaving an old nail out in the rain causes rust. What does require the keen eyes and sensitive nose of microscopy and spectroscopy is observing how iron corrodes and forms new minerals, especially in water with a pinch of sodium and calcium.

www.mtu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Vice

Scientists Spent Years Pretending to Be Neanderthals Catching Birds by Hand

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. To support their audacious theory about Neanderthals’ diets and habits, a team of scientists ventured to Spanish caves after dark and caught hundreds of roosting birds with their bare hands and a net. Their new research may...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Supercomputers Reveal the Secrets of How X Chromosomes Fold and Deactivate

Combining lab data with supercomputing power reveals role of RNA and chromosome structure in regulating gene expression. Using supercomputer-driven dynamic modeling based on experimental data, researchers can now probe the process that turns off one X chromosome in female mammal embryos. This new capability is helping biologists understand the role of RNA and the chromosome’s structure in the X inactivation process, leading to a deeper understanding of gene expression and opening new pathways to drug treatments for gene-based disorders and diseases.
SCIENCE
utah.edu

Roman noblewoman’s tomb reveals secrets of ancient concrete resilience

Over time, concrete cracks and crumbles. Well, most concrete cracks and crumbles. Structures built in ancient Rome are still standing, exhibiting remarkable durability despite conditions that would devastate modern concrete. One of these structures is the large cylindrical tomb of first-century noblewoman Caecilia Metella. New research shows that the quality...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cornell University

Corrosion can improve materials’ durability

When it comes to the integrity of structural alloys, a little corrosion may sometimes be a good thing. Cornell researchers used advanced atomic modeling to explore the ways environment can influence the growth of cracks in alloys such as aluminum and steel – knowledge that could help engineers better predict, and possibly postpone, the failure of structures. And by removing atoms from the tip of a crack, the modeling showed the researchers could prevent a crack from propagating, essentially improving the material’s mechanical performance.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Flint Water#Corrosion#Surface Science#Rust
Ars Technica

Revealed: The secret notes of Blue Origin leaders trying to catch SpaceX

About three years ago, Blue Origin officials knew they were behind, failing to deliver on their founder's grandiose vision. With Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos had long talked about building a world-class space transportation company and had even gone so far as to trademark "Build a Road to Space." But despite being nearly two decades old, Blue Origin had not built a road to space, nor even launched an orbital rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Star

Secrets Of Long-Lasting Roman Concrete Revealed By New Study

Ancient Romans not only invented concrete but created structures with it that have withstood the ravages of time and the elements. A new study claims to have uncovered the secret of this longevity. While modern concrete is prone to degrading, crumbling and cracking within a few decades, Roman concrete structures...
SCIENCE
mtu.edu

Guest Blog: Why We Built a Bug Robot That Can Surf

In their guest blog, mechanical engineering professor Hassan Masoud and doctoral student Mitch Timm share how they built a tiny, self-powered robot inspired by water-skimming insects. For centuries, humans have looked to nature to draw inspiration for innovation. From birds in the sky to fish in the sea, by studying...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Photobodies reveal their secret

Light-induced 'speckles', or photobodies, have been long known in plants, but the mechanistic basis of their formation along with their cellular function have remained a mystery. Answers to both questions have now been provided. It is well established that sensory photoreceptors, including CRY2, mediate photoentrainment of the plant circadian clock,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
wpsu.org

Satellites reveal the secrets of water-guzzling farms in California

In a new push to stop further depletion of California's shrinking aquifers, state regulators are turning to technology once used to count Soviet missile silos during the Cold War: satellites. Historically, California's farmers could pump as much as they wanted from their wells. But as a consequence of that unrestricted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Physics World

Glacier tables reveal their secrets

Researchers in France have pinned down the conditions under which “glacier tables” – large rocks perched atop thin columns of ice – form within retreating glaciers. Their results, which highlight the importance of the rocks’ surface area and heat conductance, could give scientists an alternative way of estimating the rate at which glaciers melt.
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy