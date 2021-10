The Buena Vista County Planning and Zoning Commission this (Mon) evening voted in favor of recommending all five comprehensive plan amendments to the Board of Supervisors. That includes recommending a rezoning change from agricultural to industrial in section 31 of Washington Township for a proposed soybean crushing plant. The Commission voted 3-1 in favor of that recommendation. Steve Gustafson voted against the recommendation. With the exception of a different Washington Township amendment, Gustafson also voted against recommending the other three as well. Gustafson cited not having been on the Commission back in 2009 when the comp plan was approved, but was never formally adopted.

